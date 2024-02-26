Lord Jacob Rothschild: Financier dies aged 87

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I wonder if he has just moved into the bunker and this is just a cover story 😏
INFAMOUS FINANCIER FINALLY DIES - Member and (evil-looking) face of Rothschild banking family finally kicks the bucket at 87.
A major player in family that has topped the world of finance since 18th century, he lived his life surrounded by conspiracies, rumored to have played a huge part influencing public opinion (and Simpsons' Mr. Burns - see pic above) through lobbying, and "philanthropy".
Mirrored - The Independent