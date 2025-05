'EXECUTIVE ACTION MOTION PICTURE THAT BEGAN MY INVESTIGATION INTO THE JFK ASSSSINATION!

THIS IS THE AMAZING MOVIE THAT STARTED ME ON MY QUEST TO DISCOVER WHAT REALLY HAPPENED ON 11/22/1963 WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE ORDERED THE MURDER OF PRESIDENT KENNEDY. YOU'LL DISCOVER NOT ONLY HERE BUT IN ALL THE JFK ASSASSINATION VIDEOS I UPLOAD AND ALREADY HAVE. AMERICA'S TRAITOR GOVERNMENT KILLED PRESIDENT KEENY TO HIDE THEIR WUEST TO USHER IN A SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER. UNFORTUNATELY, HUMANITY AS ARRIVED AT THIS TIPPNG POINT NOW. THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DIDN'T WAKEUP AFTER THIS AND 9/11 AND NOW AMERICANS WILL PAY THE PRICE. WHAT LITTER FREEDOM WE HAVE NOW WILLBE REMOVED WHEN SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER IS DECLARED. AN INSANE DEMON ELITE RUN THE WORLD AND THEY DON'T WANT YOU AND I TO BE PART OF IT. ALL AMERICANS A SLATED FOR ELIMINATION IN TH VERY NEAR FUTURE. YOU BETTER BE ABLE TO FIGHT FOR YOUR VERY LIFE IN THE COMING DAYS. THIS EVIL BASTARDS ARE COMING AFTER ALL OF US NOW...WAKEUP!