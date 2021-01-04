© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2yrs ago 4-1-21 Belgium Brussels Bois de la Cambre Park Large Young Crowd Defies Strong Police State Tactics Covid-19
In Belgium, Brussels, young people who had gathered in groups in a park (not protesters), were called upon by law enforcement, sometimes violently, to leave the scene. Some refused, followed by clashes and a game of cat and mouse that lasted until late night.
If the question arises about the legitimacy of ordering young people to leave a park, above all, the need for them to see themselves, to keep connections, to live, when they are now locked down for a year.
Turning the people against the police, or vice versa, will not solve anything. We must look to political responsibilities and to those who give the orders.
Kairos