Iranian missiles in the skies of Qatar targetting US Bases

Air defense systems continue to intercept Iranian missiles launched at US military bases in Qatar.
Update:
At least 3 missiles hit Al-Udeid
🇶🇦Israeli Army Radio reporter: It appears that Iran's attack on the American base in Qatar was more extensive than initially estimated.
🇦🇪Reuters: UAE airspace is closed based on flight routes.
🇶🇦⚔️🇮🇷Qatari Defense Ministry: We reserve the right to respond to Iran
