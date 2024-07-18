BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Memo Reveals Three More Trump Assassination Attempts Incoming
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
520 views • 10 months ago

A visibly angry Klaus Schwab told WEF members that they must keep trying to assassinate former president Trump and if they miss, “shoot shoot shoot until the job is done.”


According to a WEF insider, Schwab is hell bent on finishing the job the World Economic Forum started when Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed a conveniently placed ladder onto the roof of a building owned by a senior WEF member and was allowed by the Secret Service to unload the contents of his AK-15 at Trump’s rally stage.


The mainstream media are desperately trying to suppress this information because it implicates those at the very top of the globalist hierarchy. But the more desperate they get, the more careless they become, and we’ve got the inside scoop and all the details coming up.

