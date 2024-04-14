EMF Protection 5G Protection 100% Linen Microwave Wireless Radiation Shielding Hood Part 1

Purchase the 100% Pure Linen Shielding Hood Here:

https://emf-protection.us/emf-protection-store/#!/100-Pure-Linen-Microwave-Shielding-Hood-for-Full-Protection-of-Head-and-Neck-Soft-Comfortable-Extremely-High-Shielding-Capacity/p/647117138/category=167081832

Sorry for the bad video, I just don't care to learn how to do fancy videos and editing, too time consuming. I just got finished designing one of the best products I have ever made. Most people know that linen (flax) is one of the healthiest and healing fabrics you can wear on the body. I went all out on expense and created a 100% pure linen shielding hood, with linen fabric inner and outer layers and 100% silver fiber shielding in between the layers. If you don't mind me saying this is a fabulous design!





- Pure, high quality linen inner and outer layers. Extremely high capacity shielding effectiveness with 100% silver fiber shielding fabric as the middle layer (not touching the body). Full Protection for the head and neck. Comfortable and lightweight.





- 100% silver fiber shielding fabric as middle layer, rated at 99.9919% effective shielding capacity even up into the 40 Gigahertz range (5G)! The inner silver shielding fabric is sewn throughout the entire hood for protecting the head and neck.





- Protects head and neck from microwave/wireless radiation from WiFi, routers, cell towers, mobile and cordless phones. Will shield effectively all the way up into the 5G frequency range.





- Purposely designed without any obnoxious logos or labels on the product. Thus, nobody knows what you are wearing and that you are an EMF protection secret agent.





- Shielding effectiveness tested from 30 Megahertz at 99.9986% (65.3dB) effective shielding, all the way up to 40 Gigaherzt at 99.9919% (60.7dB) shielding effectiveness.





- Unisex.





- The ultimate 'matrix' clothing for surviving and thriving in

wireless saturated cities, shopping, travel, general outdoor wear.





EMF Safety Zone Website: www.emfsafetyzone.com

EMF Protection, Products, Consulting, Education and Resources - Providing what you need to stay safe and healthy during these times of rapid EMF proliferation.





Join me on my EMF Safety Zone Telegram Channel: https://t.me/emfsafetyzonechannel

Essential Updates! EMF education, protection, EMF protection products and discounts. Holistic health, nutritional support, world news, inspiring and thought-provoking memes.





Healthy, Joyful, Sustainable Living Ebay Store:

https://www.ebay.com/str/healthyjoyfulsustainableliving