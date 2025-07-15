Linemen on Insulator String

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You've never seen a lineman work like this before. This isn't just a job; it's a high-wire performance that defies belief.
See more video : https://youtu.be/Jbz-C3rI5Bw
This incredible footage captures a highly skilled lineman traversing a high-voltage power line with the strength and agility of a gymnast. Suspended hundreds of feet above a stunning green valley, he uses a monkey-bar style technique to move between insulator strings with breathtaking speed and confidence.
This is a testament to the incredible physical conditioning, courage, and unique skills possessed by these unsung heroes who work at the edge to keep our world powered. Prepare to be amazed.
