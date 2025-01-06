BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Understanding Salvation: A Threefold Method
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 6 months ago

Join us today as we continue our journey into God's word, picking up from our discussion on salvation. We'll delve deeper, beginning with the song 'Save' by Jack P. Schofield to set the tone. In this episode, we'll discuss the threefold method of salvation. The first method, salvation by blood, emphasizes the significance of Jesus' sacrifice. The second method, salvation through a person, identifies that salvation only comes through Jesus Christ. Stay tuned as next time we'll explore the third method: salvation by grace. Let's grow in faith and understanding together.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:14 The Christmas Story and Salvation
01:37 False Hopes of Salvation
03:14 The Method of Salvation
06:11 Salvation by Blood
10:03 Salvation Through a Person
12:02 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
jesus christgracesalvationbible studychristianitynew testamentfaithunderstandingmethodchristian teachingold testamentspiritual journeychristian faithblood of jesushebrews 9christian devotiongospel messagereligious educationroderick websterreligious sermonunderstanding salvationthreefold method
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy