She Climbed Up In Tears With A Broken Pelvis To Get Back To Her Owner Who Just Shooed Her Away
High Hopes
High Hopes
42 views • 03/28/2024

The Moho

Mar 27, 2024

She Climbed Up In Tears With A Broken Pelvis To Get Back To Her Owner Who Just Shooed Her Away...

This dog is trying to climb up the stair to get to his owner. But his pelvis is broken and he's just trying in pain. People in this building said a drunk man owns that dog but he tried to dump the dog in the bin trash area. The poor animal has tried to run back home every time. The drunk owner got mad then he hit his dog yesterday...

Credit To: ‼Карта Сбербанка
 4276 6401 2965 6056
Привязана к номеру
 89618898412  Ольга Васильевна Р, с пометкой " ДЕНДИ"


#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho


------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMoho4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themoho88/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIA9yqq1PbY

