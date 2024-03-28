© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Mar 27, 2024
She Climbed Up In Tears With A Broken Pelvis To Get Back To Her Owner Who Just Shooed Her Away...
This dog is trying to climb up the stair to get to his owner. But his pelvis is broken and he's just trying in pain. People in this building said a drunk man owns that dog but he tried to dump the dog in the bin trash area. The poor animal has tried to run back home every time. The drunk owner got mad then he hit his dog yesterday...
