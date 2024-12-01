THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MANKIND Part 4: The Call of Man

Joshua was born as a slave in Egypt and was an adult by the time of the exodus. He had a deep faith in God and respected Moses and Aaron as men of God. He witnessed the ten plagues that destroyed Egypt, he walked through the Red Sea, he saw repeated miracles in the wilderness and beheld how the Lord dealt with rebellion and he also observed how the fiery anger of Moses kept him from entering the Promised Land.

He was chosen by Moses to lead the Israelite army and was one of the spies sent into Canaan. He didn’t vie for political power but worked in harmony with Moses. Eventually the Lord selected him to be the next leader of Israel. There are a lot of similarities between Joshua and the 2016 presidential election.

The Israelites depended upon Joshua to lead them into the Promised Land and the American people need a president that will lead the nation to moral growth. Anyone can begin a race but it takes persistence to finish. Joshua served God for some 30 years in Egypt. He was faithful during the 40 years in the wilderness.

He also served God well during his 40 years in the Promised Land. Joshua led a consistent life and finished strong.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1569.pdf

RLJ-1569 -- OCTOBER 16, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



