Still Looking For The Ideal Place to Survive the end of the world

I still haven't found an ideal place to live out the end of the world. I've now added Sri Lanka onto the list as it has already survived it's initial social unrest and mini famine caused by chasing a high ESG score. I'm still trying to decide between Thailand and Vietnam but somehow I think I might have to try out Laos and Cambodia. Vietnam has increased its visa to multi-entry 3 months which is good idea but it's still cheap at $50 for a multi-entry whereas the other single entry visa is 25 dollars. So far I'm more in favor of Vietnam as the visas are longer and easy to get now.