They’re TRACKING YOU!! Blockchain Analytics Firms!! 👀

- TIMESTAMPS -0:00 Intro
1:37 History Of Crypto Tracking
4:12 How Are Transactions Tracked?
6:31 Chainalysis
9:45 Elliptic
12:20 Ciphertrace
15:57 Benefits
18:20 Drawbacks
20:32 Outro
~~~~~
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v30vyjk-theyre-tracking-you-blockchain-analytics-firms-.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow