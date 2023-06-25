BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X CLASS FLARES INCOMING - PREPARE FOR EARTHQUAKES - COMET ATLAS
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
855 views • 06/20/2023

The name of the newly-discovered comet is A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (2023). It was originally named comet "ATLAS" after its discovery on February 22, 2023 by the ATLAS robotic early warning system in South Africa. Upon further review, it was determined that the Tsuchinshan observatory in China had already captured images of the object on January 9, 2023. But Polomar Observatory in California may hold the actual first image of the comet: "Skywatchers around the world have since observed it in new and old images, with the earliest detection found in images taken by a wide-field camera on a telescope at Palomar Observatory in California on *Dec. 12, 2022." 

Interestingly, *December 12th is also the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas and Patroness of the unborn.

Conchita of Garabandal stated that the event of the Warning begins with the letter "A" (that is all she would say).

----------------

REGION 3341 PRODUCES AN X1.1 FLARE ON 20 JUNE

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/region-3341-produces-x11-flare-20-jun/

---------------

Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes

CONNECT THE DOTS.

https://www.brighteon.com/0961c78b-db51-4396-bafc-51bed3c1c715/

-----------------

M 6.0 - south of Tonga

Time - 2023-06-25 03:16:59 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 24.032°S 175.626°W
Depth - 7.1 km

-----------------

M 5.0 - Tonga region
Time - 2023-06-21 22:13:30 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 23.566°S 175.986°W
Depth - 35.0 km

----------------

M 5.1 - 2 km NE of Okinawa, JAPAN
Time - 2023-06-21 21:24:17 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 26.353°N 127.819°E
Depth - 35.0 km

----------------

RECENT EARTHQUAKES

M 5.0 - 10 km ESE of Shingū, JAPAN


Time - 2023-06-20 19:33:47 (UTC-04:00)

Location - 33.692°N 136.084°E

Depth - 411.6 km

-----------------

 M 5.7 - 215 km ENE of Levuka, FIJI


Time - 2023-06-20 15:59:15 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 17.417°S 178.769°W
Depth - 547.8 km

----------------

M 5.5 - Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia

Time - 2023-06-20 04:39:18 (UTC-04:00)
Locatio - 0.980°S 98.609°E
Depth - 22.4 km

---------------

M 5.2 - 284 km S of ‘Ohonua, Tonga

Time - 2023-06-19 23:45:34 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 23.911°S 175.031°W
Depth - 10.0 km

-------------




Keywords
the warningsummer solsticecomet atlasx class flares incomingprepare for earthquakes
