44-year-old Journalist killed by VAXX poison injections
368 views • 04/11/2024

Nathan Templeton again.....

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1777887732318060780

Nathan Templeton: Channel Seven Sunrise Reporter Found Dead at 44 "Get the Jab people, ASAP" Died suddenly after suffering a fatal medical episode while out walking his dog.

###

"Sunrise Correspondent @NathanTemp7 was granted an exclusive look inside the @CSIRO lab where Australian scientists are developing potential vaccines for COVID-19."

https://twitter.com/sunriseon7/status/1297674527732768769

###

Bath Salts (Instrumental) - DMX

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=H7_wEtswTKI

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


journalistdied suddenlynathan templeton
