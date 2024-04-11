44-year-old Journalist killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nathan Templeton again.....
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1777887732318060780
Nathan Templeton: Channel Seven Sunrise Reporter Found Dead at 44 "Get the Jab people, ASAP" Died suddenly after suffering a fatal medical episode while out walking his dog.
###
"Sunrise Correspondent @NathanTemp7 was granted an exclusive look inside the @CSIRO lab where Australian scientists are developing potential vaccines for COVID-19."
https://twitter.com/sunriseon7/status/1297674527732768769
###
