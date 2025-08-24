BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza death toll since October 2023 rises to 62,686, almost 160K injured — Gaza Health Ministry
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
15 views • 3 weeks ago

Gaza death toll since October 2023 rises to 62,686, almost 160K injured — Gaza Health Ministry

Gaza Notifications footage shows the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes.

Adding: 

🚨 GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES

◻️ Israel’s security Cabinet will meet Tuesday on plans to occupy Gaza City and a possible Hamas hostage deal (Israeli media)

◻️ Israel plans Gaza City offensive by mid-September, may order 1M residents to evacuate as soon as Sunday (Channel 12)

◻️ At least 63 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City (media)

◻️ Footage shows Israeli tanks advancing into the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City

◻️ 22 Palestinians were killed while seeking humanitarian aid 

◻️ Eight more Palestinians, including two children, died from malnutrition over the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 281 (Gaza’s Health Ministry)

◻️ Israeli forces in northern Gaza killed another Palestinian journalist, bringing the overall press death toll since October 2023 to 240 (Palestinian Journalists Syndicate)

◻️ 514,000 people — close to a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza—are experiencing famine, with the number due to rise to 641,000 by the end of September, according to global hunger monitor IPC

