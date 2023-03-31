© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Water intake from the Don River has begun to fill the reservoirs of a new water conduit in Donbass
💧Today the first of the pumping stations has been launched. To start the water intake, dredging was carried out in the area of Rostov-on-Don - the Rukav Kalancha River, a special floating water intake station was towed to the place of installation and operation. Ahead is a complex step-by-step process of filling the water conduit system.