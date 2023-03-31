Water intake from the Don River has begun to fill the reservoirs of a new water conduit in Donbass

💧Today the first of the pumping stations has been launched. To start the water intake, dredging was carried out in the area of Rostov-on-Don - the Rukav Kalancha River, a special floating water intake station was towed to the place of installation and operation. Ahead is a complex step-by-step process of filling the water conduit system.