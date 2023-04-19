BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Finally - The End Of The Biden Crime Family May Be Close
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
171 views • 04/19/2023

This shocking 'new' evidence (I think a few of us knew about this all along) must surely put 'Paid' to the corrupt, inept Biden regime who, up until now, seemed impervious to any type of close scrutiny or accountability.

Once all of the 'washing has been hung out to dry', the only question that remains is, are Sleepy Joe's policies going to continue? Is it possible that Americans, as well as the rest of the world, will finally see how they've been played for suckers?

Something as huge as this may even spell the end of the war in Ukraine, as other truths are revealed.

Sleepy Joe certainly isn't the brains of the outfit, that you can be sure of. But will his handlers sit back quietly and let Sleepy Joe expose them as the brown stuff hits the fan? Hang on buttercups, this ride is about to go into hyperdrive!

Video Sourced from:

Forbes Breaking News

Opening & closing theme music:

'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~NOTE: There is no connection between Forbes Breaking News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pc 18:58

Keywords
joe bidenhunter bidenbiden familybiden corruptionbiden bank records
