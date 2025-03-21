Trump Insider 'Enemy Combatant' Anthony Fauci Faces Military Tribunal at GITMO

The People's Voice





March 18, 2025





Deep within the labyrinth of America’s government, a storm is brewing. The untouchable globalists—those puppet masters nestled in the bureaucracy—thought they’d buried their secrets forever.





But now, President Trump and his inner circle are sharpening the knives. They’re ready to drag these shadowy figures into the light, to sacrifice them on the altar of a furious public for crimes that stretch from the Covid plandemic to decades of globalist deceptions and hidden agendas.





Sweeping reforms are coming, a purge to rip the global elite’s tentacles from U.S. soil. And leading the pack straight to the guillotine? Dr. Anthony Fauci, his pre-emptive pardon ripped up, his past crimes under a microscope, his fate all but sealed.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v6qulno-trump-insider-enemy-combatant-anthony-fauci-faces-military-tribunal-at-gitm.html?playlist_id=watch-history



