EL PASO- Border Patrol agents block the press from filming as they load illegals onto busses

Savanah Hernandez in EL PASO-





Border Patrol agents try to block the press from filming the first bus being loaded with illegal immigrants being brought into the US from Juarez.





One CBP agent asks me to back up stating “we’re trying to protect the privacy please”





Extra context here, we were all standing there filming where they said we could stand (not encroaching on border patrol) and they kept trying to push us further and further back while trying to accuse us of “encroaching” despite us being in the location they told us we could stand.





source

