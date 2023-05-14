EL PASO- Border Patrol agents block the press from filming as they load illegals onto busses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Savanah Hernandez in EL PASO-
Border Patrol agents try to block the press from filming the first bus being loaded with illegal immigrants being brought into the US from Juarez.
One CBP agent asks me to back up stating “we’re trying to protect the privacy please”
Extra context here, we were all standing there filming where they said we could stand (not encroaching on border patrol) and they kept trying to push us further and further back while trying to accuse us of “encroaching” despite us being in the location they told us we could stand.
source
https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1656899116302204928?s=20