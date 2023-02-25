Western Policies aimed at "Winning" Ukraine in the Conflict, Will Only Lead to More Graves - Irish MP Claire Daly, 021623

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'There's no glory in the grave, and only graves come out of this folly'-MEP Clare Daly- 16 Feb 2023
Western policies aimed at "winning" Ukraine in the conflict will only lead to more graves, Irish MP Claire Daly said.
She called Ukrainians "cannon fodder" and urged Europeans to join peaceful demonstrations