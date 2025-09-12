BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Heckler's Veto
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
101 views • 4 days ago

What Is Your Intention When You Call Somebody A Fascist?

* Charlie Kirk was killed for what he said.

* There is a history of this.

* Within this opposition bubble, it’s not about ideas; it’s the belief that you shall not be heard.

* When you brand somebody a nazi or fascist, you put everything on the table to stop them.

* Force people to do what Charlie was trying to do: think, not recite.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (12 September 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6379273545112

Keywords
democratsmurderconservativeconservativesgreg gutfeldliberalismmediamoralitycharlie kirkassassinationpolitical violencebrainwashleftismlabelingbrandingrhetoricconservativismopposition bubble
