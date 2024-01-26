Keys To Interpreting The Bible With Charlie Sims

Biblical interpretation has become something of a "Well, the Bible means this to me..." mantra these days rather than, "The Bible says..." In this episode, I ask my friend and decades-long preacher Charlie Sims to join me as we seek to help people understand how to read and study their Bibles and we give a few examples of looking to the context.

