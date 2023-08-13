BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The StrengthCast PowerShow. How The Super Bowl Champs Get Ready For Another Run!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
75 views • 08/13/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by

Beast Sports Nutrition
Try the Testosterone Booster from Beast Sports
https://bit.ly/BeastTest
and
The National Council On Strength and Fitness
Get 50% Off All Personal Training Certifications
https://bit.ly/PTCert0823

On this week's show with the NFL season cracking, we give you a glimpse into the the defending Super Bowl Champs off season workouts. Then we follow that with some great flexibility tips from our friends at BBcom. We cap it off with our trainers' corner and how you as the trainer or strength coach can convey the importance of cardiovascular training to your clients. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Phase Two Complete, On To Phase Three of Offseason Workouts | Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
@KansasCityChiefs
https://www.youtube.com/@KansasCityChiefs
KC Chiefs Apps and Merch'.
@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3QYmQHt
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDlNP1

Unlock Flexibility: Dynamic Stretches Using a Box!
Bodybuilding.com
@bodybuildingcom
@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/44a9gWp
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/47IbEXB

How Aerobic Training Help Make Our Hearts Healthy
National Council on Strength and Fitness
@ncsfcpt
https://bit.ly/PTCert0823

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
workoutfitnesssports performancetrxtrx suspension trainerncsfbodybuilding com
