JFK Assassination Records - official factual disclosure (January 24, 2025)

JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963.
助手席のスナイパー / sniper in passenger seat
https://x.com/airi_fact_555/status/1882606469910282359?s=03
JFK Assassination Records / JFK暗殺記録
公式の事実発表暴露 / official factual disclosure
https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/jfkbulkdownload
President Trump signs declassifications on Kennedy assassination cases, then tells aide to hand pen to RFK Jr.
トランプ大統領はケネディ暗殺事件の機密解除文書に署名し、その後補佐官にケネディ・ジュニアに文書のペンを渡すよう指示した。
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113879694150150022
This speech is the real reason the deep state and New World Order killed JFK!
この演説こそが、ディープステートと新世界秩序が JFK を殺害した本当の理由です。
https://x.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1882558759475851329
President John F. Kennedy and US Attorney General Bobby Kennedy forced the American Zionist Counsel to register as a foreign agent, blocking them from donating to US officials.
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1807183362085224690
