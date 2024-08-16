BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

London's O2 Arena Refused Entry for Wearing a 'Free Gaza' t-Shirt
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 9 months ago

London's O2 Arena refused entry to a couple because 1 of them was wearing a 'Free Gaza' t-shirt. The 2 asked if they could turn the t-shirt inside out, but were told that they would only be allowed to enter if the t-shirt remained with security. In a comment to MEMO, AEG Europe, which owns the 02 Arena, apologised the couple weren't offered 'an alternative item of clothing' but said such t-shirts are banned as per the venue's 'prohibited items policy' because 'in our reasonable opinion, [they] may cause danger or disruption to any event or to other visitors'.

Adding ALERT again if you missed it:

❗️⚡️⚛️ A Western journalist who works with the AFU has received important information that the Ukrainian command is considering an attempt to launch missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhya and Kursk nuclear power plants in the coming days.

The strikes are planned to hit places where spent nuclear fuel is stored.

The plan is to use warheads with radiological material (‘dirty bombs’.)


The purpose of the strike is to accuse Russia of ‘nuclear provocation’.

The special warheads were brought to the town of Zhovti Vody, Dnipro region, to the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant (on the photo).

It is unlikely that the Ukrainians expected this information to be leaked, but now I hope they will be afraid to put this plan into action.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy