London's O2 Arena refused entry to a couple because 1 of them was wearing a 'Free Gaza' t-shirt. The 2 asked if they could turn the t-shirt inside out, but were told that they would only be allowed to enter if the t-shirt remained with security. In a comment to MEMO, AEG Europe, which owns the 02 Arena, apologised the couple weren't offered 'an alternative item of clothing' but said such t-shirts are banned as per the venue's 'prohibited items policy' because 'in our reasonable opinion, [they] may cause danger or disruption to any event or to other visitors'.

Adding ALERT again if you missed it:

❗️⚡️⚛️ A Western journalist who works with the AFU has received important information that the Ukrainian command is considering an attempt to launch missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhya and Kursk nuclear power plants in the coming days.

The strikes are planned to hit places where spent nuclear fuel is stored.

The plan is to use warheads with radiological material (‘dirty bombs’.)





The purpose of the strike is to accuse Russia of ‘nuclear provocation’.

The special warheads were brought to the town of Zhovti Vody, Dnipro region, to the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant (on the photo).

It is unlikely that the Ukrainians expected this information to be leaked, but now I hope they will be afraid to put this plan into action.





