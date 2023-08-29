3rd Reich Still Exists According to German Authorities, Parallels of NAZI Protocols to Today









Psychologist and German Historian, Marius Lohden, joins the program to discuss the recent acknowledgement by the German Supreme Court that the 3rd Reich is still the reigning power in Germany. We also discuss the NAZI technocrat protocols and how that compares to todays technocratic political climate. You can learn more about Marius Lohden on his website at https://mariuslohden.com/





