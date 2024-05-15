05.15.24 Morning Musings: The Tax Man Cometh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just got a letter from the Infernal Refuse Service saying I owe them money. Funny since I had a refund that year. 87,000 new IRS agents to target the "Billionaires" wish I had known I was one. I'd've hired more CPAs.
Keep an eye on your mailbox. I'm sure some of you "Rich" folk will be getting one soon.
Big 3 folks
E.
