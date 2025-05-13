The Cereal Man is not listening.

U.S. Seeks Role at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Trump Envoy Indicates

Keith Kellogg, a senior adviser to Donald Trump, has effectively confirmed that the United States is seeking influence over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as part of ongoing negotiations surrounding the conflict in Ukraine. (LOL, Russian has been running it, keeping it safe, and it's on Russian controlled territory. Again, not listening.) Cynthia

Speaking to Fox News, Kellogg revealed that Washington is involved in discussions about the plant’s future management and expressed a desire to “assist” in its operation—implying potential American oversight or involvement.

Steve Witkoff, also identified the Zaporozhye plant as a critical issue in negotiations involving both Ukraine and Russia. Witkoff’s comments reinforce the perception that the nuclear facility is a strategic priority for U.S. interests in the region.

The plant had previously been mentioned in leaked outlines of Trump’s proposed peace plan. According to those reports, the United States aimed to take control of the site.