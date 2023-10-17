Get Biblical Understanding #199 - Courage and Strength

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

MARK 6:30 And the apostles gathered themselves together unto Jesus, and told him all things, both what they had done, and what they had taught.





MARK 8:31 And he began to teach them, that the Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders, and of the chief priests, and scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.





MARK 9:30-32 And they departed thence, and passed through Galilee; and he would not that any man should know it. For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day. But they understood not that saying, and were afraid to ask him.





MARK 10:1 And he arose from thence, and cometh into the coasts of Judæa by the farther side of Jordan: and the people resort unto him again; and, as he was wont, he taught them again.





MARK 12:35-37 And Jesus answered and said, while he taught in the temple, How say the scribes that Christ is the Son of David?





MARK 14:49 I was daily with you in the temple teaching, and ye took me not: but the scriptures must be fulfilled.





LUKE 4:15 And he taught in their synagogues, being glorified of all.





