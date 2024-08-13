⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, the Sever Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 36th Marine Brigade close to Malyye Prokhody, Staritsa, and Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted fire damage on the 22nd, 67th, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 107th, 110th, and 117th territorial defence brigades close to Tabayevka, Novoyegorovka, Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by the 3rd Assault and 77th Airmobile brigades have been repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 470 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four pick-up trucks, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and three field ammunition depots.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation, delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the 24th, 30th, 54th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Serebryanka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Minkovka, Pereyezdnoye, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost more than 510 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Lisichnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of active operations. The Russian Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 31st, 32nd, 53rd, 100th mechanised brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Toretsk, Druzhba, Nelepovka, Rozovka, Grodovka, and Zavetnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks of the assault groups of the 1st Tank Brigade and 142nd Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian National Police have been repelled.

The enemy suffered losses amounting to up to 635 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers and 105-mm M119 howitzer manufactured in the USA.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 15th and 72nd mechanised brigades, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 120th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Zolotaya Niva, and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two 100-mm Rapira anti-tank guns, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Pyatikhatki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Antonovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two ammunition depots.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed a Su-27 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force at the home airfield; three launchers and radar of the S-300T SAM system, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.



Air defence systems shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force, one French-made Hammer aerial bomb, four U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 52 unmanned aerial vehicles, with 19 of them outside the special military operation zone.



▫️ In total, 638 airplanes and 279 helicopters, 29,823 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 air defence missile systems, 17,046 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,400 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,198 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,686 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.