KILLING US WITH OUR OWN TAX DOLLARS | Forbidden News Ep. 33

• The 41,000 hours of Closed Circuit security footage from January 6th has been released to Tucker Carlson and the small amount that has come out has already proven that the crowd in front of the Capitol was totally peaceful until a Capitol Police Officer lobbed a flash-bang grenade into the crowd, which struck the chest of as it exploded, stopping his heart and killing him. It was only after being unduly antagonized that the crowds began to react.





• Robert Kennedy Jr has confirmed the work of Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, saying that the COVID vaccines are a Pentagon project and that companies, like Pfizer and Moderna, don’t really own their vaccines. This, as Brook Jackson’s case against Pfizer, goes to court on March 1st. Is she suing the right party?





• And the WHO is still trying to literally take over the world through the International Health Regulations and the Pandemic Treaty, despite having been voted down – twice – within the past 8 months. The Biden regime is pushing it. We must stop it!





This and lots more coming up on Forbidden News!





https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/





SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!





https://ampinsider.us/sign-up





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/AlexandraBrucePHD





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com