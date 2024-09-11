BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Many Atrocities Does Israel Have to Commit?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
134 views • 8 months ago

Judaism is a religion; but Zionism is a political movement started mainly by East European (Ashkenazi) Jews who for centuries have been the main force behind communism and socialism. The ultimate goal of the Zionists is a one-world government under the control of the Jewish International Bankers.


Amnesty International Declares Israel Guilty of Apartheid

https://bdsaustralia.net.au/amnesty-international-declares-israel-guilty-of-apartheid/


Satanic Verses of the Jewish Talmud: Zionist, Zionism and Judaism

https://hshidayat.wordpress.com/2014/01/07/the-satanic-verses-of-the-jewish-talmud-and-zionism/


“And we in the real Truth movement are aware that we are not up against a NWO, or the Illuminati, but a Jew World Order. With International Jewry pulling all the strings.”

https://diggerfortruth.wordpress.com/2014/04/18/putin-just-another-oligarch-jew/


“The meaning of the history of the last century is that today 300 Jewish financiers, all Masters of (Masonic) Lodges, rule the world.”

– Jean Izoulet, prominent member of Jewish Alliance Israelite Universelle, 1931


“At the head of all those secret societies, which form provisional governments, men of the Jewish race are to be found.”

– Benjamin Disraeli, Jewish, Prime Minister of England


Satanic Zionism - The Scourge of Our Planet

http://entityart.co.uk/zionism-judaism-freemasonry-satanism-kabbalah-israel-palestine-holocaust-hitler-second-world-war-national-socialism-new-world-order-illuminati/

Mirrored - MediaGiant


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
warzionistzionismcrimessynagogue of satanashke-nazis
