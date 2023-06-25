Joe Pags | Forget Sex Trafficking -- Go After "Domestic Terrorists? with Steve Friend

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Steve Friend, FBI Whistleblower: Forget Sex Trafficking -- Go After "Domestic Terrorists?
Former FBI agent Steve Friend says he was stopped from finding the worst of the worst and told to find "domestic terrorists." He's got a book out detailing it all:
“True Blue: My Journey from Beat Cop to Suspended FBI Whistleblower ”
Imagine succeeding at going after sex-traffickers and pedophiles just to be told to stop.. and focus on "domestic terrorism" whatever that is. That happened to
@RealSteveFriend and he blew the whistle.
https://twitter.com/JoeTalkShow/status/1672701928424472576?s=20