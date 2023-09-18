STUNNING ANALYSIS: WERE OMICRON VARIANTS MAN-MADE? | Del Bigtree

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree:
STUNNING ANALYSIS: WERE OMICRON VARIANTS MAN-MADE?
While the DOE, FBI, and CIA all now back the possibility of a lab leak pandemic scenario, a new study by Japanese researchers sheds light on the genetic investigation. Appearing to show human intervention in the creation of the Omicron variant, scientists may now be forced to factor synthetic creation into the discussion.