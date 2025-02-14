BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Are You Missing This Key to Strengthening Your Child’s Faith?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
8 views • 7 months ago

Ever wonder how to truly deepen your child’s faith at home? In this second part of our podcast series, we explore real-life stories and practical steps shared by experienced children’s ministry leaders. Discover why consistent teaching and prayer can be more powerful than you ever imagined, how children’s simple trust often sparks deeper faith in their parents, and what churches can do to better nurture the next generation. If you’ve been searching for ways to help your child build a lasting relationship with God—both inside and outside of church—this conversation is for you.


Keywords
spiritual growthchristian podcastfamily prayerspiritual influencefaith journeychildren ministrychristian parentingchild faithchurch at homebible teaching for kidsraising godly childrenfaith based parentingchildren churchdevotions for kidsbuilding child faith
Chapters

00:00Introduction to Nurturing Children's Faith

00:53The Role of Home in Spiritual Growth

02:37Impact of Children's Faith on Families

03:42Advice for Children's Ministry Volunteers

04:22Challenges and Rewards of Children's Ministry

05:07Church Support for Children's Ministry

06:08Hopes for the Next Generation

06:54Favorite Bible Stories and Lessons from Kids

07:56Encouragement for Ministry Workers

08:34Final Thoughts and Call to Action

