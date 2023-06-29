BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Jr. Drops Truth Bombs
Son of the Republic
485 views • 06/29/2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shocks Town Hall Audience

* This man deserves to be heard.

* He is a serious guy who has done his homework — and he’s asking reasonable questions.

* None of the (72) jabs on the childhood vaccine schedule have ever been subject to a pre-licensing placebo-controlled safety trial.

* A lot of new jabs have been added to the schedule for diseases that aren’t even casually contagious.

* 150+ injuries that are likely to be associated with jabs have never been studied.

* It is the CDC’s responsibility to do those studies.

* They have been ordered repeatedly to do them; and they have refused.


Bobby Kennedy: https://childrenshealthdefense.org


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 29 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2x03x7-rfk-shocks-townhall-audience-ep.-2042-06292023.html

free speechbig pharmacensorshipvaccine injury1st amendmentfirst amendment1adan bonginofreedom of speechrfk jrvaxadverse eventjabhepatitisrotaviruschildhood vaccinesrobert f kennedycoronaviruscovidplandemicboosterinstitute of medicineexcess deathsvaccine schedulenational academy of medicine
