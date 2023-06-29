RFK Jr. Drops Truth Bombs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shocks Town Hall Audience
* This man deserves to be heard.
* He is a serious guy who has done his homework — and he’s asking reasonable questions.
* None of the (72) jabs on the childhood vaccine schedule have ever been subject to a pre-licensing placebo-controlled safety trial.
* A lot of new jabs have been added to the schedule for diseases that aren’t even casually contagious.
* 150+ injuries that are likely to be associated with jabs have never been studied.
* It is the CDC’s responsibility to do those studies.
* They have been ordered repeatedly to do them; and they have refused.
Bobby Kennedy: https://childrenshealthdefense.org
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 29 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2x03x7-rfk-shocks-townhall-audience-ep.-2042-06292023.html