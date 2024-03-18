EPOCH TV | The Truth About TikTok: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | The Truth About TikTok: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr [Clip]





“Right when TikTok was negotiating a national security agreement with U.S. officials, a Beijing-based team surveilled the location of journalists who've been writing negative stories about TikTok. And the evidence at this point of their real national security threat is very clear.”





Brendan Carr serves as the senior Republican commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission. He has testified before Congress about the unique national security threat to America posed by the video-hosting service TikTok.





"Any entity that is inside of China, particularly if they're a CCP [Chinese Communist Party] member, is compelled by a national security law in China to do the bidding of the CCP surveillance apparatus—and to keep it secret," says Mr. Carr.





He argues that new legislation in the House of Representatives would force the decoupling of TikTok from its Chinese parent.





"[Americans] have a right to exchange information on that platform. But there is no constitutional protection that requires the government to let a national security threat like TikTok persist," says Mr. Carr.





