Super Turrican (1993, SNES)
13 views • 05/29/2023

Super Turrican is a platformer and run-and-gun developed by German company Factor 5 and published by Seika Corp. (in North America), Hudson Soft (in Europe) and Tonkin House (in Japan). A more complete version called Super Turrican - Director's Cut was released in 2018.


The game is not a port of Super Turrican for the NES.

The Machine is has conquered the planet of Katakis, enslaving the population. Bren McGuire puts on the Turrican robotic combat suit and comes to the rescue.

The game takes elements from Turrican and Turrican 2 and combines them with new levels. You have mostly the same weapons and moves as in Turrican, but the beam weapon now only stuns enemies instead of harming them. Also, your character is now invincible for a short time when hit and gets knocked back a little instead of constantly losing health while touching an enemy.

Keywords
platformerhudson softtonkin houserunngunfactor 5seika
