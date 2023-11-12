Live Chat with Paul; -162- General UFO vid + news catchup - AARO Head steps down - Grusch claims

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! General Catchup on UFO stuff [00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits on, what hes been doing [00:10:00] (2) Topic Begins - Paul talks about 2 quiz's he made one based on a microsoft test.. but altered it to help ET/Aliens get home and another from Outer space incase new comers didnt know they existed and liked a mind challenge [00:23:30] (3) 1957 White Sands UFO case - photo by a nurse , said to be stationary white object in the sky. Paul breaks it down and analyzes and image matches what it could of been. [00:29:00] (3b) Comparisons to the object in photo [00:34:24] (3c) New Mexico mountains and air currents and clouds is it possible illusion of natural weird cloud [00:43:00] (3d) What is white sands? Gypsum? [00:56:00] (3e) ROckey Missile contrails and vapor compression waves [01:01:00] (4) Nuke Officer testifies to AARO clip under fair use transformative addons [01:25:20] (5) KirkPatrick steps down the head of AARO - does it matter? [01:27:30] (6) James Fox under attack? Really.. whats the real facts/truth here! [01:39:00] (6) Shills promoting Shills - one of the biggest is Jimmy Church and Thirdphaseofmoon [01:40:00] (7) UFO field does not need James Fox - Paul lists some major problems with his alleged research! [01:54:20] (8) Paul goes over thirdphaseofmoon alleged UFOs and the association with people like Travis Walton and Jim Goodall makes them 0 credibility now and proves they are frauds themselves. If they can research they will know who are credible places to promote themselves, and its not Blake Cousins. [01:57:10] (8b) Paul forgets the nobs name and finds a list of 100s they flew SR71 so the guys isnt that unique [02:05:00] (8c) Who is Jim GoodAll - whats his game hanging with UFO fraud video makers? disinfo? [02:12:00] (8d) Stupid CGI fake using a cat and moon? [02:24:00] (8e) More Hot Air Balloons or Globo Illama festive balloons [02:46:00] (8f) Reflection high mast led lights or illumination flares of the coast.. to light up drug runners? No Aliens but maybe illegal aliens LOL [02:52:00] (9) UFOofinterest Scott exposing all the CGI viral UFO Alien fakes skim over the latest clips [03:12:00] (10) Was the Arial School case a fake/hypersteria - Paul says no was it puppets in a bus.. Nope! 100s kids saw it and all different ages only 62 students interviewed and 1 teacher who says it was legit and had ongoing visits from greys. Did John Mack lead the students clearly the wording was not the best but he wasnt first to interview either. why only 1 student claiming it was a stone.. why no one else out of 100s? [03:31:40] (10b) Side Tracked before resuming. Showing Mr King why I can not reply to Shogun.. Google have censored us! [03:45:00] (11) Paul proves Pilled stats 154 watched and 18 Liked compared to 18 watched and 3 liked on YT at end of show. YT is dead! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.