Crazy Footage: High-Speed Illegal Immigrant AZ Bus Chase & Journalist Sneaks Into NYC Migrant Center

VIDEO #1: HIGH-SPEED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT BUS CHASE

A bus full of "asylum seekers" nearly runs the @okeefemedia team off the road, swerving violently and attempting to reverse into the front of the vehicle.

Once again, the Phoenix police were called on OMG. Border Patrol insiders and citizen journalists both helped O'Keefe Media trace the origin of the buses to the Nogales Processing Center and secret "Law Enforcement Center" (LEC) right along the Mexican border!!!

This is a DEVELOPING story...

VIDEO #2: Insane Footage: Journalist Sneaks Into NYC Migrant Center, Exposing Biden’s Border Crisis

A concerned American provided the nation with a rare look into a New York City illegal immigrant holding facility this week by rushing past security and filming the Randall’s Island migrant center.

“Excuse me. Hey, sir!” shouted workers guarding a gate at the government-run illegal alien facility.

Inside a massive tent, which the video claims is one of many located on the grounds, hundreds of illegals were seen hanging out near the hundreds of beds provided for them by the Biden administration.

