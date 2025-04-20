Episode #63 - Silenced & Subverted: The Collapse of Wokeness and The Chaos of Open Borders w/ Sean Parker

In this episode we welcome first time guest Sean Parker who is an artist, writer, musician, specialises in art, cultural theory and justice reform.





Since gaining a Masters degree in Fine Art from the University for the Creative Arts in 2003 he has published a number of books, albums and articles, he lived in Istanbul for ten years, performed at or curated many festivals, given a TED talk, been played on BBC Radio, and had some of his work exhibited at London’s South Bank.





He was born in Exeter in 1975, currently lives on the West Sussex Coast, he writes on cancel culture, politics, justice reform and he is a critic of the extremes of 'progressive' culture.





