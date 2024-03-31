Dog Left at Donetsk Front - a Story about how Two Russian Soldiers Found a Chained Dog, almost a Skeleton, at Abandoned House

Donetsk front.





Sitting with the guys in the trench, waiting for the sky to become clear, we heard a story about how two of our soldiers found a tied dog, almost a skeleton, in one of the houses. She did not let them near her for a long time; they went to feed her every day under fire. When she got used to them, they let her off the chain.





After watching the video of the dog on the guys’ phone, we couldn’t help but go to this yard to see if it didn’t leave...





We're going... we're riding ATVs, we're going fast... Bulat tells us that enemy drones are everywhere in the sky.





We open the gate... and again the skeleton... again on the chain...





Dogs... So faithful that they do not leave the yards, everyone is waiting for their owners... Who did not consider it necessary to take her with them.





We don’t know who tied her up, either one of the few neighbors who didn’t leave, or the owners very rarely show up to check their house.





Not a drop of water, nothing to say about food...





The red dog immediately recognized Rafa, of course, he had already saved him from starvation once.





We decide to go to the nearest village where we can buy food for the dog.





We got to the store and back, amid constant rumblings, it was no longer clear whether ours or the enemy were exiting.





We fed Red..

Raf began to look for someone who could visit him and feed him. Their positions are already far from this place...





We will soon return to this direction Ryzhiy, and we will definitely figure out something how to pick you up...