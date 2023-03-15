https://tinyurl.com/Myfuturekid



Are You Ready To Find Out



What Your Future Kid Will Look Like?

Photos Of Your Child You Haven’t Met Yet!

Nothing can replace the excitement of meeting your newborn for the very first time. Expecting parents often wonder what their baby will look like once he’s born. Spending countless hours daydreaming about who their kid will resemble. Will he have her eyes? his chin? her partner’s curly hair? Will he inherit her freckles? Will he look exactly like one of his parents or he comes out looking like no one expected!? It’s everyone’s favorite game.

Something is missing… It’s all in the genes.

Genes are tiny instructions that decide what we look like. Half come from the egg, half from the sperm. And while genetically, a child does take on physical traits from both biological parents, his appearance is not a 50/50 blend. Some traits are dominant, like having brown eyes or dimples, some others are recessive such as blonde hair or attached earlobes…



