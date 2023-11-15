Israel places Flag over Al-Shati Refugee Camp - all to Occupy More of GAZA Land?

Israel places flag over Al-Shati Refugee Camp.

This "response to Hamas" is looking more and more like a straight up occupation.

Adding:

Hamas denies Israel’s ‘cheap propaganda’ on hospital headquarters claim

Hamas dismissed Israeli army allegations it found “concrete evidence” that al-Shifa Hospital was used as its “headquarters”.

The comment “is nothing but a continuation of the lies and cheap propaganda, through which [Israel] is trying to give justification for its crime aimed at destroying the health sector in Gaza”, Hamas said in a statement.

The Israeli military claim “is a farce that no longer deceives anyone”, it added.

“This is the same nonsense propaganda it made during the storming of Rantisi Children’s Hospital, where the occupation is placing weapons.”

An Israeli official “who declined to be named” earlier told Reuters news agency, “soldiers have already found weapons and other terror infrastructure” in al-Shifa.

Via: Al Jazeera