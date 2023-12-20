Councils Slap In The Face To Everyone.

Independent tribunal gives Qld Mayors and Councillors a Christmas bonus, a 3% to 6% pay rise.
Gold Coast talking head Tom Tate backs the increase, saying "If you pay peanuts you get monkeys"
Says the guy who's on nearly 300K a year and who actually has a head, like a 🐵.
Back in the 90s people stormed the council when they did a similar thing, why aren't people doing that now?
https://fb.watch/p1_MvZIMna/?mibextid=Nif5oz
@roobsflyers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.