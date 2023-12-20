Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Councils Slap In The Face To Everyone.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
90 Subscribers
27 views
Published 2 months ago

Independent tribunal gives Qld Mayors and Councillors a Christmas bonus, a 3% to 6% pay rise.


Gold Coast talking head Tom Tate backs the increase, saying "If you pay peanuts you get monkeys"


Says the guy who's on nearly 300K a year and who actually has a head, like a 🐵.


Back in the 90s people stormed the council when they did a similar thing, why aren't people doing that now?


https://fb.watch/p1_MvZIMna/?mibextid=Nif5oz


@roobsflyers

Keywords
australiaqueenslandcouncil pay rise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket