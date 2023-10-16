Delusional Grandeur or Lies from a Cold Bitch - The Israeli Ambassador to the UK - "There is No Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza"

Kay Burley: "Whats the view on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza this morning?"

The Israeli ambassador to the UK: "There is no humanitarian crisis..."

"There isn't?"

"There isn't"

--

Hey, if you have seen all the terrible videos of what Israel has done and gotten away with for so long, you would be feed up with this shit too. Cynthia

Adding:

Office of the Israeli Prime Minister: There is currently no truce in Gaza or entry of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of hostages.

