Hooray, a short one today! No abbreviations, that can sometimes take me an extra 15-20 minutes to edit to fit the words in each day. Cynthia

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (9 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade, and the 13th National Guard Brigade near Volchansk, Maly Prokhody, and Liptsy (Kharkov region). The AFU losses are up to 50 men.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 30th, 44th, 53rd, 77th, 116th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Berestovoye, Vishnevoye, Kupyansk, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Six counter-attacks of the AFU 14th and 66th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 370 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, four pickups, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, and three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. Moreover, a Kvertus EW station and three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group's units defeated the 23rd, 24th, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade, 4th and 18th National Guards brigade close to Stupochki, Druzhkovka, Fyodorovka, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled.

The enemy's losses are up to 650 troops, six motor vehicles, and a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer.

Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of enemy defence. The AFU 24th, 100th mechanised brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 101st, 109th territorial defence brigades, and 14th National Guard Brigade near Rozovka, Druzhba, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Leonidovka, Dzerzhinsk, and Tsukurino (Donetsk People's Republic). Nine counter-attacks of 42nd, 53rd, 110th, 157th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, and 38th Marine Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 525 troops, two tanks, including a French-made AMK-10 tank, a Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye and Ravnopol (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks of the AFU 118th and 123rd territorial defence brigades were repelled.



The Ukrainian losses amounted to more than 90 troops, five motor vehicles, a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery station.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the formations of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 35th, 37th marine brigades, and the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kamenskoye, Pyatikhatki, Zherebyanka (Zaporozhye region), Lvovo and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, three motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and a 152-mm D-20 gun.Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged Ukrainian energy facilities, providing the AFU with POLs, as well as enemy's manpower and materiel clusters in 141 areas.

▫️The Air Defence downed a surface-to-air S-200 missile redesigned to hit surface targets and 68 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,559 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,858 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,074 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.