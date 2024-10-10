Geoengineering, Weather Modification, and Weaponizing Nature - Presentation by Jim Lee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Dec 3, 2016) Presentation by Jim Lee of ClimateViewer News given at the Freedom Force International’s 3rd Congress in Phoenix, Arizona. G. Edward Griffin’s “Global Warming: an Inconvenient Lie”
Download the PowerPoint Presentation:
CV News: https://climateviewer.com/2018/Geoengineering-Weather-Modification-and-Weaponizing-Nature-by-Jim-Lee-ClimateViewer-News-12-03-2016.pptx
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/presentation/333695495/Geoengineering-Weather-Modification-and-Weaponizing-Nature-by-Jim-Lee-ClimateViewer-News-December-3-2016
Google Docs: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1uq0YDxekqYi8E78QBdQ0mJt_pPVmm5PR8n7Sh4V5VDc/edit?usp=sharing
PDF with Slide Notes: https://climateviewer.com/2018/Geoengineering-Weather-Modification-and-Weaponizing-Nature-by-Jim-Lee-ClimateViewer-News-12-03-2016-SLIDE-NOTES.pdf
Slide Notes on Scribt: https://www.scribd.com/document/333694700/Geoengineering-Weather-Modification-and-Weaponizing-Nature-by-Jim-Lee-ClimateViewer-News-December-3-2016-SLIDE-NOTES
Weather Modification History (scroll down to see the complete timeline): https://weathermodificationhistory.com/interactive-timeline/
Weather Modification History: https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/
Source: https://climateviewer.com/2016/12/09/geoengineering-weather-modification-and-weaponizing-nature/