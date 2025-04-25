SO YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO MAKE A THREAT 🤬 IMMEDIATELY TURN AROUND AND GO TO SLEEP❓ [FAFO INCOMING]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Street Fights - So you’re supposed to make a threat, immediately turn your back and then take a nap?
Source: https://x.com/StreetFightslol/status/1914363582755594300
There are no rules in a street fight. The second you think someone's going to respect you is the second you get your ass beat. Small dude wouldn't have won either way, big white dude knows how to throw them thangs.