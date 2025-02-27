NYC mayor Adams compares himself to Jesus Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC mayor Eric Adams compares himself to Jesus Christ - VIDEO from 26th.
"When Jesus was on the cross, he said, 'God, forgive them, for they know not what they do.' All these Negroes who were asking me to step down, God, forgive them," he said, speaking at a Gracie Mansion reception commemorating Black History Month.